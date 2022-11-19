Grata Cocina serving mulitas, birria and mini tacos | Neighborhood Eats

"This is the capital of the tacos, man. There's so many all over. But, I think everybody's got something special and you definitely want to come try ours."

SAN ANTONIO — A husband and wife decided to follow their dream of starting a food truck. And what better place to do that than here in South Texas, serving things like mini tacos and birria?

We visited with Grata Cocina, a food truck that you can follow on social media to see where they're serving. But, they told us, you can normally find them at 8030 S Zarzamora.

"This is the capital of the tacos, man. There's so many all over. But, I think everybody's got something special and you definitely want to come try ours," said owner Carlos Graciano.

They suggested we try their birria first.

"It takes six hours, more or less, to cook. It's always fresh. We try to make everything fresh," said Graciano.

A traditional Mexican dish, birria is slow-stewed, originally made with goat meat, and perfect for tacos. And it’s even better when it’s stacked on top of corn tortillas. That's called the Mulitas.

"It's got cheese. And we tossed on some onions and cilantro. It's originally from California," said Graciano.

They also showed us the baked potato plate, loaded with cheese, butter and sour cream.

And the mini tacos loaded with asada and onions.

"We have a variety of different ingredients that other people do not use. And it's a secret, we can't tell you. But, it is unique, it is different," said Graciano.

But, one thing he could tell us.

"We put passion there. We always want to give the best because we think that if we give the best, people are always going to come back," said Graciano.

And he wants all of South Texas to make this truck a go-to spot.

"Let my food speak to you," said Graciano. "I want you to come and taste it, and I'm pretty sure you're going to like it."

Click here to check out Grata Cocina's social media page.