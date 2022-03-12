Ever had a lobster tail on a stick? Inside The Hippie Crawfish | Neighborhood Eats

It’s a place full of good vibes, good people and they said they’re all about good prices.

PLEASANTON, Texas — Calling all seafood lovers: there’s a food truck called The Hippie Crawfish that is making big waves. The owners have day jobs, but took on this second career because they said they have some of the best food in town.

"A lot of people are used to going to other big chain seafood restaurants in the bigger cities. So, a lot of it, we've been told, is compared to that. Coming out of a food truck, it's actually surprising to them," said co-owner Letty Diaz.

She works the truck with her husband and another relative. But it's her husband, Octavio Diaz III, that traveled across the east and west coasts, learning about different foods and culture.

"With all that I learned and tasted out there, I kind of tried to grab it all, bring it all back to South Texas, and put a little different spin on it," said Octavio.

They told us that this isn’t a Cajun truck, which many people think when they first arrive. Instead, this is something you won’t find really anywhere else.

"It's something that’s far, far different," said Octavio.

You'll find items like the lobster tail on a stick paired with their hippie sauce.

"It's a cold water four ounce lobster tail that we hand-batter, and then deep fry it, pull it out, top it with some hush puppies and some lemon," said Letty. "The Hippie Sauce... is a mayonnaise base. It's got horseradish and cayenne pepper, green onions, garlic, a little bit of lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce."

The crawfish nachos

"That's on our homemade tortilla chips with our homemade white queso and then I saute the crawfish tails," said Letty.

The soft-shell crab sandwich

"Those are in their molting state. So, you can actually eat the crab hole," said Letty.

The boil

"[That] has lobster tail, snow crab clusters, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes. and we toss that in our hippie butter, which is garlic, herb and rosemary," said Letty.

It’s a place full of good vibes, good people and they told me they’re all about good prices.

"With everything that's happening with the pandemic, with money going up and down, work going up and down, we still wanted to have a place where you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get good food," said Octavio.

