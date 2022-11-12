King Cake Lattes and Christmas in a Cup; inside The Cajun Coffee Shack | Neighborhood Eats

They’re hoping people support a local spot and take advantage of their deals.

SAN ANTONIO — For those needing a pick-me-up, there's a spot that has more than 50 drink options to choose from, ranging from lattes to Italian sodas and frappuccinos to straight shots of espresso.

It's called The Cajun Coffee Shack and it's located on 11618 Potranco Road in far west San Antonio.

Hence the name, you'll find Louisiana decor all over the truck.

"It's the Louisiana Cajun theme," said Katey Barrios. "My parents are from Louisiana. My dad moved when he joined the military. But, we always go there, visit family and everything. So that's where the theme comes from."

They started up three years ago, and they’ve gained a loyal following since.

"All they had was Starbucks in the beginning. So, this definitely opened up different coffee options. We don't just have just coffee. We can do Italian sodas, frappes, teas. And it's also for a reasonable price," said Barrios.

We tried some of their best sellers, starting with one that's fitting for the theme -- The King Cake Latte.

"You can make that hot or iced. That's going to have almond, brown sugar cinnamon, vanilla and cinnamon powder," said Barrios. "A lot of people like to top it with sweet cream."

But, the number one drink that people buy -- The Crème Brûlée.

"It's going to be caramel, brown sugar cinnamon. We'll top it with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and some cinnamon powder," said Barrios.

And 'tis the season, right? It was fitting to try Christmas in a Cup.

"It's going to be with white chocolate, toasted marshmallow, gingerbread [syrup]," said Barrios.

They also make keto-friendly options, like their Aloha Mocha, which has sugar-free white chocolate, sugar-free coconut, an espresso shot and lactose-free milk.

They’re hoping people support a local spot and take advantage of their deals.

"On Mondays, we do double points, and when you get to ten points, you get $3 off. So, just sign up [for] the rewards on our website," said Barrios.

For more information about The Cajun Coffee Shack, click here to check out their website. They close at 6 p.m. every day, except for Sundays when they close at 5 p.m.