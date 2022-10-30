Multiple fire departments responded to battle blaze at northwest side apartment complex

It happened at the Terrace House Apartments around 3:32 a.m. early Sunday morning.

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to battle a blaze at an apartment complex in Balcones Heights early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:32 a.m. at the 800 block of Gentlemen Rd. at the Terrace House Apartments.

Officials say the fire broke out in the first floor apartment.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were billowing out of the unit.

The man who lived in the unit was taken to University Hospital with a cut on his arm.

Officials say that two other units were impacted by the fire and it's cause is still unde rinvestigation.

Everyone mad it out safely and management at the apartments will be working with the impacted residents to assist them in relocating.

No other details were provided.

