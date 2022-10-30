Two young men shot during a disturbance at east-side apartment complex, police say

It happened at the Stella Apartments Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Two young men were shot in the leg during what police said was a disturbance at some apartments on the east side of town Saturday night.

It happened on the 4800 block of Lord Rd at the Stella Apartments around 9:38 p.m.

Police say it began as an argument among a group of people and at some point weapons were pulled out and shots fired.

Two 18-year-old men were both shot in their leg.

Police say the two ran to another building for help after being shot.

They were both taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police located blood trails in the breezeway of one of the buildings and shell casings around the area.

Police say the men are not being helpful in the investigation.

At least one person is in custody and the sergeant at the scene says that he is the person of interest in the shooting.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

