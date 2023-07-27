Multi-vehicle crashes back up traffic on northeast side

Selma Police say two accidents resulted in a 10-car pile-up Thursday morning.

SELMA, Texas — Selma Police say two accidents during the morning rush hour resulted in a 10-car pile-up Thursday morning on I-35 at Olympia on the northeast side of San Antonio.

The incidents were reported just after 7 a.m. at Exit 173 on I-35, causing traffic to back up all the way to Exit 168 at Weidener Road.

Officials say eight to ten vehicles were involved in the crash, which only left one lane open to moving traffic.

Police say that there were two separate crashes. At least six vehicles had to be towed from the scene, say officials.

Thankfully, nobody needed to be treated for injuries, according to Selma Police Chief Darrell Volz.

This is a developing story.

