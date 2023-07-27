Man suffers smoke inhalation after oxygen tank caught on fire

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CONVERSE, Texas — A man had to be treated for smoke inhalation after his oxygen tank caught fire and spread to his home, officials say.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the 7500 block of Myrtle Trail in Converse on the northeast side of town.

BREAKING: Firefighters douse Converse blaze on Myrtle Trial. Male victim, 60-70 yrs old, taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Preliminarily, investigators believe oxygen tank may have caused the fire. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/VYMYVesmDk — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) July 27, 2023

Fire crews say the man, in his 60s, had to be rescued from his home by first responders.

The fire spread to the living room and kitchen before melting away the smoke detector inside of the hallway.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire to begin with.

This is a developing story.

