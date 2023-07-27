Police say homeless man refused drugs from dealer, got stabbed

The man was cut in the armpit, shoulder and upper back.

SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was cut overnight because he didn't want to buy any drugs, police say.

It happened near an Exxon gas station on SW Loop 410 just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A sergeant on the scene says a man approached the victim asking if he wanted to buy some drugs. He declined and told the drug dealer to go away.

That's when the dealer cut him in the armpit, shoulder and uppper back before running away.

The victim ran to the Exxon for help.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident, but no suspect has been located.

