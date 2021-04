The crash happened early Sunday morning along Loop 410 between Highway 16 and Moursund Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle early Sunday morning on the city's south side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene on Loop 410 between Highway 16 and Moursund Boulevard and quickly diverted all traffic off the highway while crews investigated the incident.