SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after being struck by a car while walking along a south Bexar County highway.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies say it happened around 11 p.m. Friday on FM 1937 at Arcesita.

Deputies say a man who was driving southbound hit the victim because he couldn't see him.

The victim died at the scene.