Mark your calendars! SA Missions will be giving away jerseys

SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing better than springtime at the ballpark, except maybe springtime at the ballpark and a FREE baseball jersey!

The San Antonio Missions will be giving away what is essentially a mash-up jersey, also known as a City Connect baseball jersey, from the Missions and San Diego Padres, to the first 2,000 fans at a total of FOUR games this season.

And for those of you (like me), who didn't know what exactly a "City Connect" baseball jersey is...

"With the Padres being our parent club, we took inspiration from their City Connect jersey and combined it with our own design," said Jeremy Sneed, Director of Public Relations.

The first jersey giveaway will be on Friday, April 28 vs the NW Arkansas Naturals.

The second jersey giveaway will be on Friday, June 9 against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The jerseys are courtesy of McCombs Ford West and the Missions.

The last two jersey giveaway days have not been announced yet.

The Missions will also be hosting two exhibition games on April 1 and 2 facing Monclova from the Mexican League.

The Missions home opener will be on April 11 vs the Frisco Roughriders. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Missions will be giving away Fiesta medals on April 14 vs the Frisco Roughriders.

Check out the complete list of promotional giveaways CLICK HERE.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

