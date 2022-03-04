Man recovering in hospital after being hit with truck

The driver told police that he didn't see the man until it was too late, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck on the northwest side late Saturday night, police said.

It all happened when the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the the crash on Fredericksburg Road.

Police say a man was attempting to cross Fredericksburg outside of the cross walk when he was struck by the pickup truck. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police, and the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.