Man in jail after sideswiping police cruiser, SAPD says

The driver sideswiped a police car and then tried to drive off but ended up crashing, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in jail after police say he sideswiped an officer and tried to drive off, but ended up causing a crash that left two people injured.

Just before 10:30 a.m., police say a small vehicle sideswiped a San Antonio Police cruiser on Frio Street, then drove away at a high rate of speed. Police started to follow the vehicle until it crashed a few blocks away on Frio near N. Medina Street.

A female passenger was ejected out of the vehicle and a male passenger had to be cut out. Both of those passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee, but he was immediately apprehended by police and arrested for DWI --- other charges pending.