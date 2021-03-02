x
Man leads police on chase, attempts to run after crashing vehicle, officers say

Police said when an officer turned on his lights, the driver took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A police chase in Castle Hills ended in a crash, and the suspect reportedly tried to run from the scene, officers said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Castle Hills authorities attempted to pull over a vehicle for an unknown reason near Blanco Road and Highway 410.

Police said when an officer turned on his lights, the driver took off. A pursuit began and the suspect sped north on Blanco, reaching speeds of around 80 MPH.

The suspect eventually crashed into a parked car near the intersection of West Ramsey Road and Sahara Street.

Officials said the suspect tried to run from the crash, but police Tased him and he was arrested.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The charges were not reported.

