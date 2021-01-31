BCSO Sheriff: Deputy shoots driver after being threatened with fake gun

The 19-year-old suspect led deputies on a chase on the west side when they tried to stop him for speeding around midnight, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies ended up chasing a driver who was speeding on the southwest side. Later, that 19-year-old man threatened law enforcement and a deputy fired their gun.

According to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar, the suspect pulled what appeared to be a handgun and threatened the deputies who were trying to get him to pull over.

They finally got the driver to stop around midnight in the 6500 block of Westfield.

Sheriff Salazar said it turns out the weapon was fake and appeared to be a "very realistic pellet or BB gun."

"This young man here, I'm not quite certain what game he was intending to play," Salazar said from the scene. "Again, we haven't determined if the vehicle was stolen, but for certain pulling a realistic looking weapon at deputies, that's a dangerous game to be playing."