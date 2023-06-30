Man killed in hit-and-run crash on the northeast side

Police say a private ambulance pulled up to find a man unresponsive in the middle of the road.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a driver on the northeast side early Friday morning and the driver took off, police said.

The crash happened at Rittiman and Melton around 3:10 a.m.

Police say a private ambulance pulled up to find a man unresponsive in the middle of the road. The ambulance service called San Antonio police and fire departments.

When they got there, fire crews pronounced the man dead.

The sergeant at the scene said there were no witnesses to the crash, and they do not have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

They also have not identified the victim. If you know anything about this incident, call San Antonio Police.

