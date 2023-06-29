BCSO arrests suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Sheriff Salazar said the crash left the victim, a 62-year-old man, with catastrophic internal injuries. Savannah Mercedes Lopez, 27, was later arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that unfolded this week, officials announced Thursday night.

On Tuesday morning a pedestrian discovered a man's body along Glen Meadows on the east side. Authorities didn't initially observe injuries, but an autopsy later revealed catastrophic internal injuries due to blunt force trauma, including a broken neck that Sheriff Javier Salazar described as an "internal decapitation."

Investigators later determined that the victim, a 62-year-old man they believe was homeless, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday night.

Salazar said investigators found doorbell camera videos where the collision wasn't visible, but it was audible.

"It sounds like the suspect vehicle hit another car, by the sound of it," Salazar said. "I was able to see the video and it's actually sickening to hear the sound of that impact."

Salazar said that through the surveillance video investigators determined they were looking for a white Dodge pickup that fled the scene, and likely had damage to the front. An investigator driving in the neighborhood noticed a truck matching that description and followed it to a resident, the sheriff added, making contact with the driver before bringing her and her husband in for questioning.

Salazar said the woman and her husband gave conflicting stories about how the damage occurred before she admitted she was the one who was driving the vehicle.

Deputies seized the vehicle with a search warrant and found evidence of bodily fluids on the truck, as well as fibers consistent with what the victim was wearing, according to the sheriff.

Savannah Mercedes Lopez, 27, was booked into the Bexar County jail and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Salazar said he believed she was out on bond for a previous DWI, but added he wasn't sure if she had been drinking before this fatal crash. Court records indicate a woman with the same name was charged in May for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the car.

This is a developing story.

