Two hospitalized in San Antonio after collision involving Border Patrol unit

Authorities say the driver wasn't paying attention while approaching a South Texas checkpoint.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people, including a Border Patrol agent, were taken to San Antonio hospitals after a highway crash Wednesday afternoon in Dimmit County.

Authorities say the 26-year-old driver of a Dodge pickup "was not paying attention" while approaching a checkpoint near Carrizo Springs, forcing him to veer out of the way of a car in front of him and rear-ending the Border Patrol vehicle instead.

The driver was taken to University Hospital, while the agent was airlifted to Brook Army Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown, but both vehicles sustained heavy visible damage.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

