Man found shot in leg at northeast-side apartment complex, not cooperating with police

The man said he was outside in the courtyard when he heard several shots fired, then realized he had been hit by a bullet. He ran back inside to call for help.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are left with a lot of questions after a man was shot in the leg at a northeast-side apartment complex late Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress on Loop 410 near Harry Wurzbach Road around 10:16 p.m.

When police arrived at the apartment complex. they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

They say the victim isn't cooperating with officials, so they don't have much to go on as far as a suspect in this case.

The victim told officers he was sitting in the courtyard of his apartment complex when he heard several gunshots ringing through the area.

He then realized that he had been hit once in the leg, and ran back inside his apartment to call for help.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police say they’re still investigating.

