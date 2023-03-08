Lytle fire displaces about a dozen residents Wednesday afternoon

Authorities say they don't believe it was intentionally set.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in the small South Texas community of Lytle say a Wednesday-afternoon fire displaced approximately 15 residents and destroyed at least one apartment complex unit.

The cause has not yet been determined, but Lytle Police Chief Richard Priest said it wasn't believed to be suspicious in nature. Fire crews from Natalia and Bexar County assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Red Cross personnel arrived on the scene to assist affected residents, Priest said.

