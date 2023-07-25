Man ejected from vehicle in rollover crash; passenger had unexpected allergic reaction

Police say evidence shows they were speeding and driving the wrong way when the driver lost control and flipped.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his car early Tuesday morning on the south side of town.

Police say the man may have been thrown from the car when he crashed at the intersection of West Malone and Vignes just before 2:00 a.m.

A female passenger was also hospitalized, not from the crash, but because police say she tried to hide from officers in an ant bed and went into anaphylactic shock from being bitten.

Police say evidence shows the car was speeding and going the wrong way when the driver lost control.



