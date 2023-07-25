Man shot while sleeping in his bed on east side

The crime scene stretched beyond the vicitm’s apartment where he was fast asleep.

Example video title will go here for this video

A man was shot while asleep in his bed on the city’s east side early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just after midnight at an apartment complex off Upland Drive. Investigators believe they know how the victim was hit overnight, saying evidence shows the shots may have been fired from across the highway.

The crime scene stretched beyond the vicitm’s apartment where he was fast asleep.

The good news is he’s expected to be okay. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim heard the shots before he was struck in the thigh in his bed. His girlfriend was also there at the time but she was not hurt.

The apartment unit where they were sleeping faces the highway.

Evidence collected by investigators indicate the bullets likely fired from another complex across I-10.

As for a suspect, police say they are still developing one. The victim is said to be doing okay this morning.

This is a developing story we will keep you updated as we learn more.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.