Two teens shot in random shooting outside laundromat on south side

Police say a vehicle pulled up and someone fired off the shots from inside it.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teens were shot in what police are calling a random shooting outside a laundromat on the south side.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of W Southcross Blvd at the EZ Wash.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene says that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip and a 17 year old girl shot in the chest following a drive-by shooting.

Police say a blue Mercedes drove northbound on Zarzamora, shooting toward the couple standing in the parking lot, then returned going southbound and open fired again toward the two teens hitting them both.

The pair of teens were standing outside the laundromat while the parents were inside washing clothes.

One of the teen's father drove the two to a nearby micro hospital where first repsonders me =t them and took them to University Hospital.

The teens are in stable condition.

Police say the kids weren’t arguing with anyone and are considering this drive-by to be a random act.

This is a developing story.

