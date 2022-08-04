Man dead, woman hospitalized after being shot in vehicle

Authorities are hoping camera footage from neighbors might give them an idea about what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were shot in their vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Friday around 1:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Belmont on the city's east side.

Police said the victims, in their late 30s, possibly 40s, were parked in the driveway when they were shot. Authorities did not report if they were in front of their own home.

A neighbor called police telling them they heard gunshots. Police found dozens of shell casings in the street, backyard, front yard and side of the home.

The man died at the scene and the woman had multiple gunshot wounds. Her condition was not reported.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, and if there were multiple shooters. Authorities are hoping camera footage from neighbors might give them an idea about what happened.

SAPD said there were three different calibers of shell casings found at the scene.