Young couple dead after shooting near Converse

SAN ANTONIO — A young couple died early Wednesday morning after a shooting near Converse, officials said. A woman called 911 around 1 a.m. asking for help, but the call was disconnected.

When authorities called back, a man answered saying he had shot his girlfriend in the leg and was going to kill her, then himself, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived in the 7000 block of Hickory Ridge, they heard two gunshots. Several of them forced their way into the home and found the man dead inside. They said his fatal injuries appear to be self-inflicted. The woman was found with life-threatening injuries but died at a hospital.

The two are believed to be in their 20s, but their identities have not been released.