Deputy shot on west side, BCSO involved in 'tactical situation' with suspect

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a 'tactical situation' is underway in a residential area on the far west side after a deputy was shot by a suspect.
BCSO says deputies attempted to execute a felony arrest warrant in the 200 block of Demya on Tuesday afternoon, and a deputy was shot and immediately taken to University Hospital.
Details are limited as of now, but BCSO officials say they're still looking for a suspect "believed to be dangerous," and urge those living nearby to "please stay inside your house."
The incident was reporting along the 200 block of Demya Drive, at about 3 p.m.
