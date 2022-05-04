Deputy shot on west side, BCSO involved in 'tactical situation' with suspect

BCSO says deputies attempted to execute a felony arrest warrant in the 200 block of Demya on Tuesday afternoon when one was shot and taken to University Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a 'tactical situation' is underway in a residential area on the far west side after a deputy was shot by a suspect.

BCSO says deputies attempted to execute a felony arrest warrant in the 200 block of Demya on Tuesday afternoon, and a deputy was shot and immediately taken to University Hospital.

Details are limited as of now, but BCSO officials say they're still looking for a suspect "believed to be dangerous," and urge those living nearby to "please stay inside your house."

Earlier this afternoon in the 200 block of Demya, BCSO deputies were attempting to execute a felony arrest warrant. In... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The incident was reporting along the 200 block of Demya Drive, at about 3 p.m.

