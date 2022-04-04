Woman dead, man hospitalized following shooting in Seguin

Authorities began investigating another incident less than three miles away.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon in Seguin, local authorities said.

Police said an 18-year-old woman passed away. She has been identified as Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith.

A 19-year-old man was also shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

"No injuries were reported; however a residence was struck during the incident. At this time, Seguin Police Department strongly believes both incidents are related to one another," authorities told KENS 5.

Officers responded to the two scenes – one along the 600 block of North Vaughan, the other along the 1300 block of Mockingbird Lane – within about an hour each other.

