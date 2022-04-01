Mom arrested, charged after I-10 rollover near Boerne that ejected three children, killing one

A 4-year-old died at the scene, and a 2-year-old and infant were injured. Their mother faces multiple charges in the crash.

BOERNE, Texas — A woman whose SUV rolled over on I-10 near Boerne is facing multiple charges after her three children were ejected from the vehicle, leaving one dead and the others injured.

Kianna Adams, 27, of Foley, Alabama, also was hurt in the crash, which closed eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 539 for several hours Monday afternoon.

Boerne Police said Adams lost control of the SUV and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Star Adams, 4, died at the scene. Kianna Adams, a 2-year-old and an infant were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Police said Monday that all three children were ejected from the vehicle in the crash and may not have been properly restrained in child safety seats.

Kianna Adams was arrested by Texas DPS troopers on Thursday, and three charges have been filed:

Manslaughter, 2nd degree felony

Injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, 1st degree felony

Injury to a child causing bodily injury, 3rd degree felony