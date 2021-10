Police said the man was shot at an unknown location and eventually crashed into a fence in front of a home.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 50s has passed away after he was shot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened Monday morning on the city's northwest side.

Police said the man was shot at an unknown location and eventually crashed into a fence in front of a home on Hermine Boulevard.

Police said the man died from his injuries and the incident has been ruled a homicide.