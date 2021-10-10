Three people including Seguin police officer expected to be okay after Sunday morning shooting

The Seguin Police Department says one of their officers was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

SEGUIN, Texas — Three people, including a police officer are recovering after being shot early this morning.

Seguin police say one of their officers was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“I just heard shots and they sounded like fireworks,” she recalls.

A normally quiet morning became frantic for residents at the Rosalyn Heights apartments in the 600 block of Rosemary Street where Monique Juarez and her children have lived for six years.

“5 minutes later, police came, I said whoa, and then all of a sudden, 2:15, 2:30, bang, bang, bang,” Juarez said.

Seguin police say 56-year-old Rodney Juarez shot an officer after police arrived to the apartment complex.

Police found a woman and child who were also shot.

All three victims had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

“I don’t know the family but hearing that it’s just kind of terrifying,” Juarez said.

Seguin police say that the suspect had a relationship with the woman he shot. Police have not confirmed what the relationship is between the woman and child who was shot, but neighbors believe they are related.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for neighbors before the suspect was arrested.

Juarez is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“I hope the mom and the daughter and the police officer are okay,” she added.