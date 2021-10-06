Police still searching for suspect accused of shooting, killing woman in July

A person in the dark colored vehicle got out of the car and fired several shots.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for the person who shot and killed a 29-year-old woman.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, July 12, in front of an apartment on 2167 NE Loop 410.

Police said Shaniqua Brown and her husband Jerome Lee James were sitting in their Chevy Malibu parked next to the apartment when a dark colored vehicle drove up next to them.

A person in the dark colored vehicle got out of the car and fired several shots. Brown was hit by gunfire and died from her injuries. The suspect's vehicle took off toward NE Loop 410.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.