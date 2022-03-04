Man arrested in Kansas in connection with murder of 19-year-old in San Antonio

Thursday, police in Wichita, Kansas say they arrested 55-year-old Vernon Dixon in connection with the killing.

WICHITA, Kan. — For 70 sleepless nights, Pastor Darrell Boyce prayed that an arrest would come in the murder of his son. Boyce says his prayer was answered.

Thursday, police in Wichita, Kansas, say they arrested 55-year-old Vernon Dixon in connection with the killing. The suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jail records indicate Dixon is being held without bond until he can be returned to Texas to face formal charges. 19-year-old Avante Boyce was shot to death March 31 during an argument at an East San Antonio apartment complex.

When the case was featured on Crime Stoppers in April, SAPD named Dixon as their suspect. Detectives said the victim and the suspect were at a family gathering when some women got into a heated argument. They say the men separated the women, but Boyce was shot multiple times as he attempted to leave.

At the time, police said Boyce tried to run for his life, but he collapsed just a few feet from where he was shot.

Family members say the younger Boyce was an aspiring artist with two small sons.

"We are so appreciative of all of the hard work that law enforcement put into capturing this individual," Darrell Boyce said in a statement in response to the arrest. "Our family is still hurt and grieving, but this is such a blessing. Our family is so thankful"