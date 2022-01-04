SAPD identifies suspect in killing of San Antonio minister's son

Avante Boyce died at 19 after he was shot multiple times on the east side last week.

A week after a reputable east-side minister's son was gunned down, resulting in mourning for a tight-knit San Antonio neighborhood, police have identified the suspect they're searching for.

SAPD officials are asking for any information leading to the whereabouts of Vernon "Keno" Dixon after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Saturday. He's being sought in the killing of 19-year-old Avante Boyce, who died after he was shot multiple times on the afternoon of March 31.

The teen’s father is well-known in east San Antonio as minister and community advocate Darrell Boyce.

Friend and fellow minister Royce “Sully” Sullivan said he considers the murder devastating, as he and the elder Boyce have been involved in community work since they were in high school together at Sam Houston many years ago.

“For years Darrell Boyce has worked to make a difference, since the late 90s at least,” Sullivan said, adding “Darrell Boyce goes all the way back to a group called Ganging Up For Christ. We would stump. We would step. We would sing. We had praise dancing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said people who have been homebound during the pandemic are suffering from isolation and the community needs to learn how to work together again.

“Let’s not have a town hall meeting but let’s have community incubators. We need somewhere to share and hear what people are feeling,” he added.

Sullivan said people want to live in peace, adding “We are all hurting the same way and we are all wanting to grow together.”

Investigators said the younger Boyce was shot in a parking lot of the East Meadows complex and he collapsed when he ran to a nearby apartment to escape.

Authorities said Dixon is known to frequent the east and west sides of San Antonio. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7635.