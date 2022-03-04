East-side nonprofit says recent shooting death of teen 'tipping point' for creation of new program

In his effort to combat gun violence, the CEO of Big Mama's Safe House wants to host weekly community meetings

SAN ANTONIO — After the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last Thursday, the CEO of Big Mama's Safe House called it the 'tipping point' for the creation of a new program aimed at combating gun violence on the east side.

Bennie Price is the CEO of the east-side nonprofit, which is dedicated to stopping gun violence among teens and young adults. Price is also an ex-convict having served more than 20 years in prison.

He said the program will consists of weekly meetings with the public and will bring additional resources to people on the east side. By bringing the community face to face, he hopes it familiarizes people with their neighbors.

"The community will start familiarizing with each other, and also the youth [will be] familiarizing with each other so they won't be treating each other like the enemy," said Price.

It's a program Pastor Darrell Boyce is on board with.

"I believe our community needs to come together, not only for these instances, but to prevent these instances. I believe what Big Mama's Safe House and Bennie Price are going to do is something that is needed in our community. We need some of those guys who have been there and have experienced some of these things, to be able to give their testimony to some of these younger guys," said Boyce.

Boyce's son Avante was shot several times in the parking lot of the East Meadows Complex. San Antonio police said he collapsed when he ran to a nearby apartment complex in his attempt to escape.

Avante's death has been hard on the family. Boyce described his son as a loving father of two young boys, and a talented artist with a desire to own an ice cream truck someday. For now, Boyce said their strong faith in God is helping them cope.

'My faith will not waver," Boyce said.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me for funeral and burial arrangements. Until they can bury their son, the family is hosting a balloon release and prayer vigil on Monday at 4 p.m. at Weatley Courts Park on Lamar St.