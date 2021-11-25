Man arrested, accused of shooting and killing another man in a drive-thru

The suspect has since been identified as 25-year-old Alejandro Pacheco.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing another man in a drive-thru, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the victim, David Garcia, pulled into the drive-thru when a verbal altercation took place with the suspect.

A witness told police Garcia got out of his vehicle and was shot by Pacheco as he was getting back into his car.

A warrant was later obtained for the Murder and Pacheco was arrested on the city's west side.