Man accused of murdering missing San Antonio woman heading to trial

A trial is set to begin later this month for Reyes Gallegos, who is accused of murdering his wife, while her 4 children were inside the home.

SAN ANTONIO — Mireya Lopez says the loss of her sister Cecilia Huerta Gallegos has impacted everyone in the family including herself and Cecilia's children.

"Losing a sister is the worst feeling that you can ever, you know go through," Lopez said.

Lopez says her sister went missing in July of 2019 from her home on the Northwest side.

Lopez says her sister came home from work, and put her 4 kids in the room, telling them not to come out. Lopez says Cecilia then went into the room with her husband, where they began to argue. The home was equipped with cameras

"After that you don't see Cecilia no more. You don't see her walking out of the room, he does come out of the room. He started grabbing a lot of equipment, cleaning equipment, bags and all of that, then he entered back to the room," Lopez said.

Authorities say around the time Cecilia was last seen, her husband Reyes Gallegos turned off the cameras at home for a short period of time.

"He shut down the cameras at 2 a.m. and by 3:30 a.m. he puts them back on. He left the home around 6 a.m. and came back at 8:30 a.m., unloading a chainsaw and shovels," Lopez said.

Reyes Gallegos was arrested in August of 2021 for Cecilia's murder. A trial date has been set for October 23rd. The family continues searching for Cecilia's body. Lopez says in the next week or so they will be searching a dump site in San Antonio.

"I want him to confess where she's at, and for us to have a little bit of peace. I think we deserve the peace, and we deserve to lay her to rest in peace," Lopez said.

Lopez tells us that prosecutors have offered Gallegos a plea deal in hopes of avoiding a trial, but if he doesn't accept the deal then they will go to trial.