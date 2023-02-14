'Why now?' | A husband accused of murdering his wife is out of jail after his bond was reduced

Gallegos is charged with the murder of Cecilia Huerta Gallegos. Nearly four years later, the mother's body still hasn't been found.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A husband accused of murdering his wife is out of jail. Reyes Gallegos is charged with the murder of Cecilia Huerta Gallegos. Nearly four years later, the mother's body still hasn't been found.

KENS 5 learned the suspect's bond was recently lowered allowing him to bond out. Meanwhile, Cecilia's family is furious as his next court date is more than a month away.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said there are conditions with the release such as full house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Mireya Lopez is not giving up on her sister's case.

"We are trying to fight the case," Lopez said.

Since July 2019, no one has seen or heard from the mother of four. Police haven't found her body, which the family said has been difficult for them.

"It is trauma," Lopez said. "I have never gotten over my sister... not finding her remains. It has been the hardest thing."

In August 2021, Gallegos was arrested for his wife's murder. Investigators said around the time Cecilia disappeared, Gallegos shut off the cameras at the home for a period of time. Police also believe the husband unloaded a chainsaw, shovel, trash bags and cleaning supplies at the home. The family said police told them Cecilia is not alive.

"I am sorry Mireya 100 percent," she said. "She is not here."

Nearly, two years since his arrest, a judge recently granted Gallegos's bond to be reduced. The accused murdered bonded out of jail, a few weeks ago.

"Why now?," Lopez said.

The suspect is on full house arrest, but Lopez is not happy.

"He is just sitting at home," she said. "And not to make it sound bad, but he is eating a bowl of food and my sister is gone. And we are the ones suffering."