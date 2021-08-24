Police arrest husband in murder of San Antonio woman who disappeared in 2019

Authorities would not definitely say whether they found the victim's body, but said there was enough evidence to warrant an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — More than two years after the disappearance of a San Antonio woman sparked suspicion, searches and an investigation, San Antonio Police have a suspect in custody.

Reyes Gallegos, 37, was detained "without incident" on the west side, police officials said. Authorities say he's being charged in the murder of Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, who hasn’t been seen since July of 2019.

An SAPD spokesperson called the arrest the result of "countless investigative hours" by detectives, adding "these cases are enormously complex."

When asked whether Gallegos's body had been found, officials wouldn't provide a definitive answer either way, only saying, "it's one of those details we're not really able to give much conclusiveness to."

Family and friends of Gallegos told KENS 5 in 2019 that the mother of four wouldn’t have left town without notifying anyone as volunteers searched the Bexar County area for her.

By September of 2019, Gallegos was feared dead by her family and her husband named a person of interest in her disappearance, though he was arrested for allegedly filing a false report in a separate incident. He was never officially named a suspect.