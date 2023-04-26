Searching for clues: More than a dozen unsolved homicides this year

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is seeking information on 14 homicides this year. A reward is offered in each case.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is seeking new evidence for unsolved crimes.

Every week, the law enforcement partner posts rewards for violent offenses. Many of them are aggravated assaults and robberies, but some cases represent killers walking free.

This year alone, there are 14 unsolved homicides.

“These families need [media] coverage so badly,” said Nina Brooks. “For the families, you have to think it’s like living a reoccurring nightmare with no relief in sight. Nobody is really able to relate to this pain unless you walk in their shoes. I’m telling you; you never ever want to share these shoes.”

Brooks founded Search & Support San Antonio in 2019. The volunteer group of veterans, former law enforcement officers, private investigators and victim advocates offer help to families of missing and murdered people.

“After a certain time, they feel nobody cares,” said Brooks. “As a community, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What can we do better?’”

Dr. Colton Daniels is an assistant professor of criminology at St. Mary’s University. He says it’s not uncommon for unsolved cases to stack up, especially in larger communities.

“People wonder, ‘Why aren’t these cases being solved? Why aren’t they being looked at?’ The sad and unfortunate truth is there’s not enough resources,” said Dr. Daniels. “Typically, if they are not solved in a relatively short time frame, there are cases constantly coming in. So, you have to keep moving about and trying to work on [those cases] when you can.”

With advancing technology, he says some cold cases get solved years, even decades later.

Brooks is asking the public to be vigilant and to remember the victims of unsolved crimes.

“It starts in traffic,” she said. “Don't get so mad. Be patient, be kind. There is no reason at all to pull your gun out and shoot people. Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of who you spend time with. Support your neighbors and share [homicide victims’] flyers. It takes a few seconds to ‘click.’”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in the following cases:

Alexis Trevino, 30, shot and killed in her SUV on Sept. 16.

Jennifer Jones, 40, shot and killed in her car on July 23.

Juan Martinez, 35, shot and killed on July 10. Police are searching for this suspect.

Reymundo Solis, 38, killed in a hit-and-run on July 1.

Jermain Watson, 47, shot and killed at a car wash on June 14. Police are looking for these suspects.

Eric Rois-Navarro, 19, shot and killed at a soccer game on June 2.

Charles ‘Ruso’ Martinez, 28, killed in a hit-and-run on May 5.

Joseph Banales, 22, shot and killed in his vehicle on April 15.

Jason Brown, 30, shot and killed in his driveway on April 13.

Marcel Greenwood, 27, shot and killed in his apartment on March 30.

Frank Rodriguez, 27, shot in his vehicle on March 5.

Kirk Dudley, 50, shot and killed on Feb. 23. Police are searching for these suspects.

Lorenzo Perez-Bravo shot and killed in his vehicle on Jan. 25. Police are seeking the drivers of these vehicles.

Brandon Epps, 33, shot and killed in his apartment on Jan. 20.