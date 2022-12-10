LULAC denounces shooting involving fired SAPD officer

The civil rights organization says arresting the rookie officer was the right action and prays for victim's recovery.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending his department and its police after a former officer is charged with felony offenses.

James Brennand faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting 17-year-old Eric Cantu and his passenger in a McDonalds parking lot on Oct. 2.

After the shooting, McManus said he and his staff reviewed their training but concluded Brennand ultimately made a poor choice on his own.

On Wednesday, LULAC denounced the shooting involving the former rookie officer and Latino teenager. As part of a press release, the civil rights organization praised the police chief.

"Texas LULAC affirms the actions of San Antonio Police Chief Williams McManus for firing this individual from his job, for which he was unqualified and ill-trained. Also, we agree with the San Antonio Police Officers' Association for not opposing the dismissal," said Rudy Rosales Jr., LULAC Texas State Director.

However, LULAC disagreed with the department for not taking accountability of Brennand's actions.

"I am shocked and extremely saddened that a lawfully authorized officer with the mindset of this now-fired individual could be allowed on the streets to open fire on innocent people. LULAC disagrees with Chief McManus that this is not a case of poor training and only one individual's poor decision. Wrong! Your department recruited, trained, and graduated this individual, so you cannot sidestep responsibility," said Rosa Rosales, former LULAC National President.

The organization is calling for the shooting to reviewed and the training to be revamped.

Rosales Jr. also wants SAPD to take a closer look at the mentality of the candidates they hire to become department officers. The state director believes Brennand was holding a grudge when he saw Cantu's car on the night of the shooting.

The former officer previously said he thought the car was the same vehicle that evaded him the day before.

“Perhaps the chief and also the police department can take a stronger look at the psychological breakdown on some of these individuals who hold grudges and are going to be out there using that badge in a way that they were never meant to be used,” said Rosales Jr.

Late Tuesday night, McManus told reporters he was not aware of any history of bad behavior involving Brennand. Hours later after he was booked, the former officer bonded out of jail and expected to appear for his first hearing in court on Nov. 23.

Due to his short employment with SAPD, Brennand was not eligible for representation by SAPOA. In a statement, union president Danny Diaz said, "New police recruits must complete a 1-year probationary period before becoming eligible for benefits provided by the union. The San Antonio Police Officers’ Association is not representing James Brennand.

Today, the San Antonio Police Department had enough evidence to officially charge James Brennand with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. This is currently an open case; we are confident that our department has conducted a thorough and formal investigation. We will refrain from further comment until the judicial process is complete.”