What's next in the charges against former SAPD officer James Brennand?

Erik Cantu, 17, was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department gave more information Wednesday on the charges against a former officer who was seen on video shooting a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot.

Video from October 2 shows former officer James Brennand opening the driver's side door and ordering the teen out of the car. The car backed up, and within seconds the officer fired five shots into the car at point-blank range while the teen was eating.

As the car drove away, the officer fired five more rounds. Erik Cantu, 17, was hit multiple times and remains in critical condition. There also was a passenger in the car with him, which is why Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

SAPD said Wednesday that the fact that charges are filed does not complete the investigation. In a statement, police said that once the investigation is complete, the Civil Rights Division will fully review the case and take whatever action stems from the findings.

It is the policy of the Civil Rights Division to present the case to a grand jury. No date has yet been set.

Also, the San Antonio Police Officers Association said that Brennand had not yet completed a full year probationary period with the department and therefore was not eligible for benefits. SAPOA is not representing Brennand. The organization released a statement that said in part:

"This is currently an open case; we are confident that our department has conducted a thorough and formal investigation. We will refrain from further comment until the judicial process is complete.”