SAPD officer who shot unarmed teen in McDonald's parking lot to face charges, says McManus

"The video was horrific," said Chief McManus. "There's no question in anybody's mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified."

SAN ANTONIO — The former San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teen in a McDonald's parking lot will face charges, likely by the end of the week according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The shooting occurred on October 2 at the McDonald's on Blanco Road and West Avenue on the northside.

James Brennand had responded to an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant when he saw the Erik Cantu inside the car, which he said had evaded him a day earlier, according to officials.

Video shows the officer opening the driver's side door and ordering the teen out of the car. The car backed up, and within seconds the officer fired five shots into the car at point-blank range while the teen was eating.

As the car drove away, the officer fired five more rounds. The teen was hit multiple times. There also was a passenger in the car with him.

"There's nothing that I can say that could defend what he did, his actions that night," said Chief McManus.

The police chief says he expects James Brennand to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

"It took us a couple of days to terminate Brennand," said Chief McManus. "But he was gone pretty quickly."

Charges could rise if the 17-year-old victim doesn't survive.

McManus said officers didn't find any guns on Cantu or in the car he was driving. He added that neither Cantu nor the car he was driving had anything to do with the disturbance call Brennand was responding to on Sunday night.

McManus says the incident was in clear violation of policy.

Brennand was a probationary officer with 7-months experience, and he has since been fired.

Cantu's family says he is in critical condition and on life support.