Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket

SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!

The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

They bought the winning ticket at Electronic Tax Center Check CA located at 2310 S.W. Military Drive (Suite 408), in San Antonio.

They have decided to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

