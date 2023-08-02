Boerne resident wins $20M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

BOERNE, Texas — One lucky Boerne resident is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

The top prize-winning ticket was worth $20 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme.

They bought the ticket at M and M Food Mart, on 814 E. Blanco Road, in Boerne.

They have decided to remain anonymous.

"This was the second of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in this game," said the Texas Lottery. "$20 Million Supreme offers more than $829 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49."

