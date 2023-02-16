SAPD officer who fatally shot teen boy won't be indicted by grand jury

Relatives of AJ Hernandez called for Stephan Ramos to be charged with murder after the June shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — An officer with the San Antonio Police Department will not be charged with wrongdoing after fatally shooting a teen boy on the south side last summer, an incident which sparked protests and renewed calls for police accountability.

According to a press release from the Bexar County district attorney's office, a grand jury's review of the early-morning June 3 shooting – which unfolded as officers were responding to a shots fired call along War Cloud – has concluded after they decided not to indict Stephen Ramos.

Authorities said Ramos fired a single shot at AJ Hernandez after AJ allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser, fearing he would hit a fellow officer. AJ later died at a hospital, and two other minors inside the car were not hurt.

“There was another police vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The officer had gotten out of the car just prior to the police vehicle being T-boned, and he fired into the red vehicle striking the driver,” SAPD Chief William McManus said the night of the shooting.

But relatives of AJ have disputed statements from police, saying they conflict with accounts from those at the scene. The family hired a civil rights attorney to represent them in the aftermath of the shooting, and pushed for Ramos to be charged with murder.

That attorney, Lee Merritt, alleged Ramos didn't give a verbal warning before firing, adding that AJ wasn't driving the car fast enough to have posed a threat.

Ramos was briefly placed on administrative duty after the shooting, per SAPD protocol. He has been with the department since 2019 and remains on the force as of Thursday, according to officials.

"Our system of justice is based on citizen input, yet nothing can repair the pain and loss that AJ Hernandez's family has endured," District Attorney Joe Gonzales is quoted as saying in his office's release. "A young boy was tragically lost on that day and we know that no mother should ever have to bury their child."

Merritt's staff told KENS 5 a statement would be provided on Friday.