Activists rally outside police headquarters with family of of teen shot and killed by SAPD

The activists and family say Hernandez should still be alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Demands for justice in front of San Antonio Police headquarters. Recently, one of their officers shot and killed 13-year-old AJ Hernandez. On Thursday, activists from different groups like ACT 4 SA and Black Freedom Factory along with the teen's family met at SAPD headquarters.

They are still looking for answers. They also want to see the full body camera footage of the deadly encounter.

They shouted and prayed. They even shared memories and stories of the teen. The activists and family say Hernandez should still be alive. Ananda Tomas, with ACT 4 SA, organized the rally and vigil.

"He was a 13-year-old with a full life ahead of him," Tomas said.

The teen was shot and killed by San Antonio Police on War Cloud Drive on the south side. Police said the teen was driving a stolen car. Police say he reversed and t-boned a police car, and that's when investigators said an officer fired his gun at the teenager.

Police said the 13-year-old was treated on scene. The family said eyewitnesses claim they searched him first, and treated him like a suspect. Hernandez later died at a hospital.

"Calling for transparency," Tomas said. And to set the narrative straight that AJ was a 13-year-old, a son, a brother, a cousin. We are demanding that the family sees all body camera footage from all officers. So we can get the full narrative. We are also encouraging our city council members and police chief, and commissioners to call for a review of SAPD's policy and procedures."

Debbie Bush was also in attendance at the rally. She knows the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of police. She embraced the teen's mother.

"I just shared with her that it is going to be a long road," Bush said. It is going to be a lot of negativity coming at you from all sides. And all we can do as activists is support them and be there for them."

Bush's nephew Marquise Jones was shot and killed by an SAPD officer in 2014.

"Again no matter what someone's background is, do you actually think he deserves to die? Bush said. Do they deserve to die? Their lives are just as important as the police lives."