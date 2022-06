When officers arrived, they said a suspect in a stolen red vehicle backed into a police unit while trying to flee.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect determined to get away from San Antonio police was shot by an officer early Friday morning on the southwest side.

Around 1:30 a.m., SAPD responded to War Horse Drive to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they said a suspect in a stolen red vehicle backed into a police unit while trying to flee.

SAPD said an officer then shot at the suspect hitting them in their abdomen. That suspect was taken to the hospital for surgery.