Former SAPD officers indicted on assault charges after entering Black man's home, repeatedly punching him

The two officers were eventually fired in the aftermath of the January, 2020 incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from an August, 2020 story related to the below update.

Two former San Antonio Police officers fired after reporting that they repeatedly punched a Black misdemeanor suspect in 2020 for fear that he was reaching for a weapon, ultimately causing him injury, have now been indicted on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The indictment states the officers "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused serious bodily injury" to the man while acting under their role as an officer.

According to police reports they filed after the Jan. 16, 2020 incident, Carlos Castro and Thomas Villarreal followed Eric Wilson after noticing him speeding and failing to use a turn signal. He continued home and entered, attempting to close the door on the officers behind him before they kicked it in, citing an "active pursuit" and the smell of marijuana on Wilson.

The officers eventually unsuccessfully deployed a Taser on Wilson, then repeatedly punched his head, shoulder, back and torso to the point where he drew blood. Wilson was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After the incident, Castro and Villarreal were both accused of violating the San Antonio Police Department's use of force policy, as well as its policy on warrantless arrests. Suspension records cited the pair as having used "unreasonable force."

Wilson was later charged with possession of a controlled substance, but the charges were eventually dismissed, according to court records.