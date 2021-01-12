Kerrville offering Christmas tree recycling after the holidays

After the ho ho ho, you maybe searching for a place for your Christmas trees to go go go. Well, here's an option.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of Kerrville said they will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling form Dec. 26 through Jan. 16, 2022.

If you're interested in recycling your tree, you can drop it off at Lehmann-Monroe Park located at 200 Park Lane, near the Parke Lane/ La Casa Street entrance.

There are some things the city is asking you to do before you recycle your tree. Those things are removing:

Ornaments

Lights

Hangers

Icicles

Strings

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Also, you are asked to remove ropes, twines and plastic nettings from your tree. Trees that were bought from retailers will not be accepted.

“Allow us to help with the deposal of your Christmas tree,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s a convenient and free process - just remove the decorations and drop your tree off at the park. We will take care of the rest.”