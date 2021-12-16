Celebrate the Christmas season at caverns, outdoor concerts and drive-thru lights spectaculars this weekend

There's plenty of holiday-themed events continuing or ramping up this weekend as the most wonderful time of the year continues!

SAN ANTONIO — The mercury is dropping and the weather is getting gloomy this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't find time to do something fun on the town with your family. Here's just a taste of what's on tap across San Antonio...

Get in the holiday spirit with the TubaMeisters

The local tuba-playing quartet is known for lacing their shows with humor and versatility, often providing a medley of tunes from different countries and genres. For the first time since 2019, their annual Christmas concert returns this weekend.

The show will feature performances from groups big and small at the Arneson River Theater, and the TubaMeisters are welcoming other San Antonio musicians to join in the fun. If you play the tuba, euphonium or baritone horn, you’re invited to perform with the large ensemble during Saturday’s show; come by downtown’s St. John’s Lutheran Church between 9:30 and 10:30 to register, and stay for rehearsal from 10:30 to 11:30. It costs $5.00 to participate.

When: The concert is Saturday at noon.

Cost: Free for concertgoers, $5 for musicians who participate.

Where: Arneson River Theater at La Villita (418 Villita St.).

What else you should know: Find out more information here.

Enjoy a musical version of a modern Christmas classic

The Woodlawn Theatre’s holiday-season run of “Elf” – a song-and-dance take on the 2003 Will Ferrell hit – is hitting its homestretch. Featuring UIW alumnus Ivan Ortega as Buddy and the toasty warmth of the movie, “Elf the Musical” takes the stage Friday and Saturday evening, as well as Sunday afternoon.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Cost: $18 for children and students, $30 for adults, $24 for seniors as well as military members and first responders. Buy tickets here.

Where: Woodlawn Theatre (1920 Fredericksburg Rd.).

What else you should know: Woodlawn is continued to strongly encourage the use of masks by visitors, as well as social distancing.

Take a ride on the ‘DoSeum Express’

San Antonio’s children’s museum is celebrating the holidays with a train-themed exhibit fit for the whole family. “DoSeum Express: Tiny Trains and Trolleys” is around for a few more weeks, and showcases the “fantastical and wacky miniature worlds” conjured up this year’s artists-in-residence—including caverns, snowy towns and fairy tale lands.

When: Runs through Jan. 2.

Cost: Free with general admission. Find tickets to the DoSeum here.

Where: The DoSeum (2800 Broadway St.).

Experience holiday cheer underground

It’s one thing to listen to your favorite Christmas carols out in the open. It’s another to listen to them in Texas’s largest cavern, where familiar melodies can bounce off the walls and turn the environment into a ringing chamber of holiday cheer.

“Christmas at the Caverns” continues at Natural Bridge Caverns through Dec. 23, featuring a trail of lights, live music, a holiday market, skating and the chance to roast some s’mores. And that’s just the start of the fun.

When: Saturday through Dec. 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: General-admission tickets are $21.99 for adults and $16.99 on site, while activities like Caroling in the Caverns and skating costs extra. All-access packages are also available. You can buy tickets ahead of time here.

Where: The Natural Bridge Caverns (26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd.).

What else you should know: If you bring along a nonperishable food item to donate to local food banks as part of the park’s Cans at the Caverns initiative, you’ll receive a free s’mores kit.

Be dazzled by San Antonio’s Christmas lights

Have you checked out every holiday lights display in the area? Are you sure? It’s a long list, so while you’ve probably visited the Alamo Plaza’s Christmas tree, you can also grab the family and head out to Enchanted Springs Ranch near Boerne, where the annual Old West Christmas Light Fest continues through next week.

If you’d rather get the drive-thru experience as temperatures take a dip this weekend, there’s also Lights Alive, the musically synchronized lights extravaganza on the west side. Lights Alive’s organizers have gotten airtime on ABC and Good Morning America, and the mile-long spectacle includes stops to get out for some holiday treats, crafts and, of course, photo opportunities with Santa.

When: The Alamo Plaza Christmas Tree can be viewed around the clock; Old West Christmas Light Fest is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Lights Alive is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 2.

Cost: Alamo Plaza Christmas Tree is free; Old West Christmas Light Fest costs $15 per person, kids 5 and under get in free; Lights Alive costs $35 to $45 per vehicle depending on the day.

Where: Old West Christmas Light Fest is located at Enchanted Springs Ranch (242 State Hwy. 46, Boerne); Lights Alive is located at 5931 Roft Rd.

Plus...

The finale to chamber ensemble Agarita's 2021 Humble Hall concerts is set for Saturday. Don't worry if you can't make the free morning concert at H-E-B near Grissom and Tezel; another will be held in the afternoon at McCallister Park.

For Tobin Hill residents, head on over to Laurel Heights United Methodist Sunday, where the San Antonio Choral Society is set to create beloved melodies and carols at the Candlelight Christmas concert.

And, if you're still looking for some Christmas decorations and attire to get in the spirit, it's not too late! KENS 5's Lexi Hazlett found a local thrift shop specializing in all things Feliz Navidad.